Trainer hosts workout from roof as people follow on balconies in quarantined Spain

Nothing is helping us get through these trying times more than seeing the goodness of humanity shine through. Despite the coronavirus wreaking havoc and enforcing quarantines everywhere, human connection prevails. For instance, the people of Seville, Spain aren't letting their country's recently-imposed nationwide lockdown stop them from exercising. An uplifting video showing an apartment building's creative way to continue their fitness classes went viral on Saturday, March 14 - and you simply have to see it to understand!

Scroll to watch the video!

©@ sanobenalmadena



Trainer Gonzalo leading an apartment complex in squats

Trainer Gonzalo of Sano Sevilla Los Bermejales led his class in a fitness routine from a rooftop as they burned calories on the balconies of a neighboring building. "No matter how adverse the circumstances are, we are going to make the best of it," the original post caption read in Spanish. It seems the fitness instructor stood on the apartment complex’s pool house roof and shouted to surrounding participants.

Amidst the overall outpouring of love for the unconventional workout came celebrity shoutouts. Kristen Bell reposted the video to her millions of followers, while various stars responded with well wishes and hearts.

This is merely one of the touching moments to come out of the COVID-19 pandemic so far. Locked-down Italy paved the way for "balcony bliss" on social media. Stars like Camilla Cabello have surfaced showing quarantined Italians singing and dancing from their windows, proving music is the medicine for the soul. China, which was the first country to forcibly restrict public outings, has also shown how resilient joy can be through similar actions. Keep moving and stay well, everyone!

