5 eco-friendly ways to get rid of your Christmas trees

As December comes to a close, it’s time to clean out your holiday decor and get rid of your Christmas trees. Although some people may decide to keep their festive trees up for another month (or two!), many start the new year by throwing out them out.

Instead of just placing them in the trash, consider one of these eco-friendly alternatives. For instance, you can turn the tree into mulch for your future gardening needs or you can even donate the tree to a zoo, where it’s used to feed the animals. For more alternatives, check out the video above!

Related Video: Chinese Zodiac Animals And Elements Loading the player...