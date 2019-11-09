J Balvin, Arcoiris Tour©Getty Images

Celebrate like J Balvin with his signature Arcoiris tour drink

The Urbano singer creates an official recipe for his tour with Buchanan’s Whisky

J Balvin is a definite foodie: either bringing delicious cup of joe to the folks of the Big Apple on their morning commutes or making French delicacies from scratch while on a trip to Italy and everything in between. So it’s no surprise that the Mi Gente singer has created an official drink for his eccentric Arcoiris tour.

Now, we can all party it up and enjoy the good life just like J Balvin (albeit without all the cloud people and colorful stage lights). Debuted in time for his performance at The Garden (aka Madison Square Garden), J Balvin partnered with Buchanan’s Whisky to create a drink that is as unique as he is.

J Balvin©Orli Arias
The Que Pena singer kicked off his colorful tour in August

MORE:

J Balvin makes out with his reflection in video for his first collab with Maluma ‘Que Pena’

It’s an honor to have Buchanan’s Whisky supporting the culture and joining me on tour for the third consecutive year,” said J Balvin. “As a toast to our fans from all backgrounds and the beautiful color they bring to the world, we’ve created an official Arcoiris tour cocktail called Around The World - inspired by some of my favorite flavors. I’m excited for people to enjoy it at the show or try it at home with friends!

Loading the player...
MORE:

‘Sin reggaeton, no hay Latin Grammy’ - Daddy Yankee and other artists speaking out


Check out the recipe below!

AROUND THE WORLD

Created by J Balvin

Yield: one serving 

Ingredients: 

1/2 oz Buchanan’s 12-Year-Old DeLuxe Blended Scotch Whisky

3/4 oz Lemon Juice

3/4 oz Simple Syrup

1 oz Passion Fruit Juice

1 oz Pineapple Juice

Preparations:

- Mix all ingredients in a mixing glass

- Pour over large ice cube in a highball glass

 Glass: Highball

Garnish: Pineapple leaves

Related Video:

Chinese Zodiac Animals And Elements

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more