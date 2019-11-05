With today’s fast-paced, always-connected world, chilling is often easier said than done. Most of us have 40 hour work weeks, side hustles and families to attend, leaving only but a few minutes for unwinding and relaxation. However, we all need to take a moment to chill and re-energize for the sake of our well being. November 6 marks National Stress Awareness Day, which serves as a reminder that we all need to take a step back and enjoy the little things in life.

So whether that means lounging around in your favorite onesie, drinking caffeine-free tea or simply enjoying the scent of a relaxing candle, we’ve rounded up a list of goodies to get you feeling nice and stress-free.

Scroll through the gallery for some calming and (cute!) pieces, and get into the R&R mood.