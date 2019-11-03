Roselyn Sanchez and Eric Winter's hilarious new venture

Eric Winter and Roselyn Sanchez are launching their careers into a new medium. The power couple who will soon star in Hallmark’s A Taste of Summer has started their own iHeartRadio podcast,called He said, Ella dijo.

In the one minute, laughter-filled teaser, the Puerto Rican beauty and her husband give an inside look into their relationship and chemistry. The two joke about their zodiac signs, Cancer and Aries, which are not supposed to be compatible and how they make their relationship work despite it all. The podcast aims to tackle “everything about life, our business, pop culture, relationships, family. [We’re] diving into everything with our complete, unique perspectives on all of it.”

Loading the player...

The idea of making a podcast actually came to them because someone pitched them the idea of their own reality show, but Eric worried the two would end up divorced if they shared so much of their lives with the public. They decided to go the podcast route, which if you ask anyone who knows the couple or who has listened to their first episode, was definitely the way to success.

The 39 minute long first episode titled The Beginning is already out on all podcast platforms and the couple's solid relationship and organic conversation is sure to make you chuckle. Between hating on Roselyn's meal choices, her Spanglish, their first encounter when Eric snuck into V.I.P. to talk to his future wife who was taken at the time, and showing love and respect at all times, these lovebirds are guaranteed to make you laugh. You HAVE to tune in to see who wins and who backs down, from these fiery, feisty signs!