Everyone loves a Halloween costume, but the spooky fun doesn't need to stop there - especially if you've got little monsters at home! Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi are big fans of the creepy holiday - and the mother-daughter team got celebrations underway with a visit to a pumkin patch, where Stormi posed for a snap wearing the cutest pumpkin two-piece - it couldn't have been more fitting!

If you want to follow their lead with some fun and affordable Halloween-themed kids clothes, we've rounded up some great ideas for you to choose from.