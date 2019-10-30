Halloween is almost here, and although some people might be trying to get the biggest scares with their costumes, there are others who are more into getting likes on their social media feed.

This year, there’s been a return to the 90s with different trends and accessories taking over the fashion scene, so it's the perfect time to dress up as 90s icon Selena Quintanilla. The late singer ruled the 90s not only with her music, but with her fashion.

The costumes, which range from easy to hard, have been done by many people all over the world, including celebrities. Both Kim Kardashian and Demi Lovato are two stars who rocked Selena’s famous purple jumpsuit in the last few years.

Keep scrolling to see which Selena outfit might be a fit for you this Halloween!