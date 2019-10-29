Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were once the owners of this swanky apartment in New York City’s trendy Soho neighborhood. The famous couple sold the 2, 427square-foot unit in 2018, and in September, the place hit the market for a whopping $4.7 million. However, the price has dropped a significant $400,000. Now, it’s not a steal, but at least it’s a little something!

Like Kim’s beauty aesthetic, the place is a minimalist’s dream decorated with chic neutral tones, white walls, and a less-is-more kind of vibe. The one-bedroom apartment was designed by famed Italian minimalist architect and designer Claudio Silvestrin and features “ample closet space, radiant floor heating, and an abundance of natural light complete the master suite,” according to the listing. Moreover, it’s a combination of two next-door units and comes with a home automation system, a doorman, and much more!

Let’s take a look inside, shall we?