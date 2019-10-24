Scorpio season is here! See which celebs share the zodiac sign

Scorpio season has officially arrived and just like pumpkin spice lattes, members of this zodiac sign are spicing up our lives. Scorpios are known for their independent, passionate and genuine personalities.

Take Emma Stone, Kendall Jenner and Drake.The A-listers, who all belong to this star sign, are known for their ambitious and powerful work ethic. But just like every other sign, not all scorpio traits are fan favorites. They are also known to be impulsive and tend to have a bad reputation because their determination does not let anything stand in the way of success.

Like Pisces and Cancer, Scorpio is a water sign and is ruled by Pluto and Mars. Scorpio’s best relationships tend to be with members of the Cancer sign because both greatly value intimacy and trust, but are also very compatible with Virgos.

