Versace meets Gatsby in mansion designed by Lorenzo Carmellini

If you ever dreamed of living like Gianni Versace with the added bonus of taking in the land of perpetual sunshine, your chance may be just around the corner. Lorenzo Carmellini of Milan, the same designer responsible for Versace’s gorgeous and opulent boutiques and homes, has designed a Romanesque Villa in the heart of Miami.

The villa is located in one of the largest lots of the popular Venetian Isles and is currently on sale for $19.9million by Fabian Garcia-Diaz and Allan Kleer of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty.

Of course, the bang for your buck is quite an exchange. Take a look!

Loading the player...

In case the photos were not enough to completely blow you away, we’ll also tell you that the mansion features lavish designs, iconic Versace-style mosaics, five bedrooms and five baths, Carrara marble floors, soaring coffered ceilings and a gourmet kitchen.

The estate is as appealing on the inside as it is on the outside, making it perfect for social gatherings in true Versace fashion. The Italian-esque outdoor space has an exterior summer kitchen, an oversized pool and deck and of course, top-of-the-line accommodations for regattas and boats… can you say Gatsby meets Versace!?

Related Video: Chinese Zodiac Animals And Elements Loading the player...