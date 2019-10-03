Salma Hayek is loco for Latin food. Some of her favorites are the Mexican dishes served up by superstar chef Enrique Olvera at his award-winning restaurant Pujol. Nestled in the heart of Mexico City, the eatery is sadly a bit too far for the 53-year-old actress to pop in as often as she'd like. Salma shared her constant craving for the ever-evolving menu alongside a collection of foodie photos on Thursday, October 3. "Missing the Mexican food! Especially the kind served at @PujolRestaurant from chef extraordinarie @EnriqueOlveraf," she wrote to fans. "Scroll through to see the exquisite Mexican food!" Getting her followers excited, she added: "If I could take all of you with me, I would do it in a heartbeat." Honestly, we would like to take you up on that, Salma.