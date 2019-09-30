Jennifer Lopez shares the FOMO-worthy menu she had at her engagement party

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are inching closer and closer to their big day! On Friday, September 27, the Latinx powerhouse couple celebrated their love with a lavish and FOMO-inducing (fear of missing out) bash where they were surrounded by all their family and friends — most notably, her gal pal Leah Remini, longtime friend/manager Benny Medina and former American Idol colleague Ryan Seacrest.

Not only was there a lot of love in the room as the couple celebrated, but there was also a lot of great food! In a video that the I’m Into You singer shared on her social media profile, you can see all the beautiful and picture-worthy decorations that the couple chose for the event. Also making an appearance in the video? The menu for the night!

The two lovebirds have been dating for over two years and were engaged earlier this year

The couple and their guests enjoyed an exquisite four-course meal at singer Carole BayerSager’s sprawling estate located in Bel Air. Engagement party guests were all served a salad of baby greens with roquefort cheese, candied walnuts and apples in a pomegranate vinaigrette sauce as their first course.

Promptly followed by a pumpkin-squash tortellini in a brown butter and sage sauce for their second course. The third course gave guests the option between a potato crusted sea bass with romanesco, shaved autumn squashes in a Moscato beurre blanc or roast chicken with truffle crushed potatoes and caramelized brussels sprouts. The entire meal was followed by a delicious dessert to wrap up the four-course meal.

A-Rod shared on Strahan, Sara and Keke that there will be a long flight to the location of the wedding

If that’s the engagement party, can you imagine the wedding?! In an interview on Strahan, Sara and Keke, the former Major League Baseball player shared that “When you think about wedding plans and Jennifer is your partner, all you do is...you do a lot of nodding.” He followed that up by saying, "I don't know where the location is, I don't know what I'm wearing, I don't know when it is. I'll just show up."



