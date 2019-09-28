A-list couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are one step closer to saying 'I do'. The 50-year-old superstar and 44-year-old former baller officially celebrated their engagement with an epic affair on Friday, September 27. Set in the ritzy L.A. enclave of Bel Air, the bash was held on singer Carole Bayer Sager’s sprawling estate. With every ounce of opulence you’d expect, the party boasted celebrity guests, over-the-top decor and countless loved up moments. Scroll through to see for yourself!