Since moving to Washington, D.C., Ivanka Trump continues to let her followers into their new life as a first family in the nation's capital. She loves to share her new family adventures with husband Jared and their young children Arabella, Joseph and Theodore – here are some of their most noteworthy moments. Ivanka Trump got into the holiday spirit with her family! The foursome bundled up in winter gear as they braved the cold D.C. weather to ice skate. Ivanka, who is also a mom to one-year-old son Theodore, shared a picture of herself hugging her little girl Arabella on the ice on December 10. The mom-of-three simply captioned the tender photo: “Ice Skating ⛸.”