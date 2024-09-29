Renata Black was born in Colombia and lost her parents at a young age, prompting her to be raised in Miami. It wasn't until 15 years later that she returned to her country, working various jobs that gave her the tools to set up her own business, which started with working to pay for her education, trying out various professions, and traveling the world to do voluntary work in different countries.

In 2004, Renata arrived in India, where she began working on reconstructing various villages that were destroyed by the tsunami that affected the South East of Asia. Throughout that trip, Renata felt the impulse to help others, breaking the cycle of poverty, and figuring out a way to help women move forward and out of these situations for good.

© RENATA BLACK

Renata's trip to India was life-changing. It prompted her to tackle her life and profession with a new sense of focus, resulting in her studying microfinance with Muhammad Yunus, the winner of the Nobel Peace Prize. With these teachings in mind, Renata devised EBY, a brand of intimate clothing that fits all body types, hoping to help women transition out of poverty and into business with the income the company produces.

"I knew that I wanted to dedicate my work to empowering women and giving them the tools to break the cycle of poverty and help them start their own businesses through microfinance," said Renata to The Story Exchange.

"While I lived in India, I learned of the power of seduction and how we, as women, can decide what we want to do with that power," she continued.

© EBY

Renata met Grace Nichols, the former CEO of Victoria's Secret, through the famous writer and lecturer Deepak Chopra. This connection allowed Renata to learn and understand the process of creating and launching a premium line of intimate clothing. Slowly, EBY acquired notoriety and an audience, until it made its way to Sofia Vergara, who's now one of Black's business partners.

EBY makes an impact in the world and in women's lives by having 10% of its income dedicated to microfinancing women that don't have access to financial services that would allow them to set up their own businesses and find economic freedom. EBY's earnings are spent in locations like Colombia, Nicaragua, Haiti, and India, where many women struggle with financial issues and poverty. These loans allow women to work on their own and make their way out of poverty.

Nowadays EBY is based in New York and has the support of thousands of celebrities and notorious people across industries. As of this writing, the company has provided funds for 15,000 women and girls.