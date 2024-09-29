Sofía Vergara

The journey of Sofia Vergara's success in Hollywood is one of the most incredible and inspirational stories in the entertainment business. Best known for her fan-favorite role as Gloria in the popular series 'Modern Family,' Sofia has been a household name for years, always showing her authenticity and being a proud Latina.

Born in Barranquilla, Colombia, Sofia first started a career in dentistry at the National University of Colombia, but it was her modeling career that would introduce her bubbly personality and charming smile to the world. She was discovered by a photographer at a young age and gained tremendous attention in Latin America after starring in a Pepsi commercial.

© Instagram Sofia Vergara in the 90s

Sofia showed her talent on-screen by hosting the 1995 travel show 'Fuera de Serie' and moved to the United States after the tragic death of her older brother Rafael in 1998. The late 90s and early 2000s would be very important for the model, host, and actress, as she would make a short appearance in 'Baywatch' while navigating and exploring new opportunities in the industry.

It would be a transformation period for the soon-to-be star, who welcomed her son Manolo Gonzalez in 1991 after a failed marriage that ended in 1993. The proud mom found support in her family while looking for more career opportunities, but it was in 2000 when she suffered a health scare when she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer at the age of 28.

© GettyImages Sofia Vergara with her son Manolo Gonzalez receiving her star at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

"I was young. I had a young son. But I tried not to panic. I decided to take charge and inform myself," she said at the time. "So I went to bookstores and found out everything I could about it." Sofia underwent surgery and spent several days recovering. "I was lucky that's all I needed. That kind of cancer is very quiet, and usually you only realize you have it after it's already spread and it's much harder to treat."

Sofia persevered and continued her journey, captivating Hollywood with her charming personality and her accent, which she tried to change after moving to Los Angeles. "I tried at the beginning of my career," she said, as she was hoping to have more opportunities. But it was her authentic self that got her the opportunity to play Gloria in 2009.

“I created Gloria as a mixture of my mom and my aunt and the women that I grew up with in Colombia." Sofia Vergara

© Christopher Polk Sofia Vergara at the 2003 ESPY Awards

The actress and businesswoman would gain international recognition and multiple accolades, including four Screen Actors Guild Awards for comedy ensemble. Becoming one of the most influential Latinas in Hollywood and amassing a fortune as the “highest-paid actress” of 2020, apart from her multiple ventures, movie roles, and judging on 'America’s Got Talent.'

"Don’t be afraid to ask for what you want and what you deserve,. Because somebody is going to make that money, and somebody is going to take that money, and it needs to be you. That has worked for me, always." Sofia Vergara

© Frazer Harrison Sofi­a Vergara attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

Sofia's success story continued in 2024, becoming the first Latina born in a Latin American country nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, for playing Griselda Blanco.

“This was my first time acting in Spanish, my first time doing drama, and I was nervous if I was going to be able to convince people that it wasn’t just Gloria Pritchett," she said to Deadline, admitting that she is grateful for the incredible reception of the series and her role. “To realize people actually love it, it’s a gift.”