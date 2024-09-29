In 2024, the Princess of Hanover, Sassa de Osma, has a special year as she has established herself as a successful businesswoman with her clothing brand, Philippa 1970. She launched this project with the help of Spanish designer Jorge Vázquez and his partner, Pablo Galán. Their designs, inspired by 70s fashion and featuring eclectic prints and vibrant colors, have caught the attention of personalities such as Queen Letizia of Spain, Alexandra of Hanover, Eugenia Martínez de Irujo, Tamara Falcó, and Paula Echevarría, who have all fallen in love with the glamour of the collection.

© Getty Images

"I have been part of the team for a year now and the truth is that Pablo and Jorge have always been united by friendship and respect, also towards the work they have been doing. It was very easy to get together, for things to flow and to believe in the project. I did it from day one when they proposed it to me and I said yes; and now with a lot of vision of what we want to do with the brand and I love it," she commented, exclusively for ¡HOLA! Spain. Sassa de Osma

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Alessandra De Osma attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week

Alessandra de Osma, born on March 21, 1988, in Lima, Peru, is a prominent figure in the fashion industry. She started her modeling career at the age of 16 in New York. She hails from an aristocratic family, with her mother, Elizabeth Foy, a former model, and her father, Felipe de Osma Berckemeyer, a businessman.

Alessandra's upbringing in Barranco, Peru, surrounded her father's family's rich cultural heritage. Despite her early passion for modeling, she pursued a law degree alongside her modeling career, following her mother's guidance. Upon relocating to New York City at the beginning of her career as a model, she traveled extensively for fashion shows in major cities, including Paris and London, before eventually settling in Madrid. Here, she pursued a master's degree in Fashion Business Management at the University of Navarra, honing her skills for the industry.

It was in Spain that Sassa established her business, Moi&Sass, in collaboration with her partner, Moira Laporta. This venture focused on creating high-quality handbags and accessories.

"Here (in Madrid) things are going very well with the handbag brand Moi&Sass, and now with a venture that is Philippa 1970," she said.

Sassa found business opportunities and love in her home country, where she reconnected with Christian of Hanover, the Prince of Hanover, after a long time apart. Although they first met in Peru when she was 18, their romantic connection blossomed years later in Spain. Their wedding in 2017 took place in Sassa's native country and attracted several members of royalty, including the groom's parents, Ernesto de Hannover, and his first wife, Chantal Hochuli.

Sassa's impeccable sense of style took center stage at her wedding, establishing her as a fashion trendsetter. Subsequently, her status as the Duchess of Brunswick-Lüneburg transformed her into a global style icon, providing the catalyst for launching her businesses that reflect her elegant aesthetic.

© GettyImages Sassa de Osma married Prince Christian of Hanover

"I feel that I have a rather changing style, and the truth is that it depends a bit on the mood of the day when I decide what to wear. But generally I like to dress comfortably, with colors and fun," she confessed to ¡HOLA! Spain.

In addition to being a businesswoman, Sassa de Osma is the Ambassador of Dior Couture in Spain. The princess combines her successful business career with her role as a wife and mother. This year, she became a mother for the third time to Alexia, a girl born last February and who came to become the best playmate for her older siblings, the twins Nicolás and Sofía, who are four years old. She celebrated 15 years of love with her husband, who lives in Almudena.