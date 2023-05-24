Memorial Day beauty sales: From waterproof mascara to trusty daily SPF, find here the best deals

Memorial Day is approaching, meaning warmer weather is coming, and summertime is not too far. Although the national holiday honor the United States armed forces, many companies take the opportunity to treat consumers with plenty of deals in different industries.

So to kick off one of our favorite times of the year and start the long-awaited three-day weekend in the right way, we made a list of the best beauty sales.

From waterproof mascara and a trusty daily SPF to hydrating leave-in conditioners and streak-free self-tanners, find below how to save money while shopping.

Bliss

Bliss’ annual Friends & Family sale will arrive just in time for Memorial Day shopping sprees, offering 30% off all products on Blissworld.com from 5/24-5/30.

Coco & Eve

20% off sitewide (excluding new SPF products). This will run from May 23rd to 30th.

IT COSMETICS

From 5/22 -5/29 – IT Cosmetics will offer 25% off sitewide (exclusions on new items and sets). IT Cosmetics also offers a GWP on orders of $75 or more.

KERASTASE

From 5/26 - 5/30, Kerastase will be gifting 1 Mini Chroma Absolu Bain Chroma Respect when spending $50, 1 Mini Chroma Absolu Bain Chroma Respect and 1 Mini Genesis Fondant Renforcateur when spending $75, and 1 Mini Chroma Absolu Bain Chroma Respect, 1 Mini Genesis Fondant Renforcateur and 1 Mini Curl Manifesto Masque Beurre Haute Nutrition when spending $100 site-wide using code MDW23.

Lanolips

On May 29th only - 15% off-site comprehensive on Lanolips.com.

Hey Dewy

From 5/25 to 5/29, Hey Dewy will offer 20% off with the code: MEMDAY20

Beauty Pie

Try Beauty Pie’s 4-piece Youth-Boosting Skincare Kit for just $99 NOW through 5/31.

Evolvetogether

Enjoy the 20% off sitewide from 5/23 to 5/29.

Gee Beauty

Benefit from the 25% off sale on select products now through 5/31 using code SUMMERNOW

Naked Sundays

15% off storewide from 5/26 to 5/29 using code SPRING15

Phlur

15% off 50ml and Body Care from 5/26 to 5/29

MAKE Beauty

15% off sitewide from 5/22 to 5/29

Saltair

Free shipping on all orders from 5/26 to 5/29

The Sculpt Society

Up to 50% off in the shop, 20% off all single equipment items, 30% off all old merchandise, and up to 50% off the athleisure collection from 5/19 to 5/29

Danessa Myricks Beauty

Danessa Myricks Beauty, the beloved cosmetics brand offering multipurpose cream pigments and complexion products, allows you to create some seriously vibrant, out-of-this-world looks. Achieve the natural glowy skin look or sunkissed glow this summer with the below products on sale.

BOGO 50% OFF Glow Products from May 26 to May 29 with code BOGLOW50

Pure & Cimple

Minimalist skincare line offering potent formulas and specialist ingredients that help restore all the nutrients needed to reset your skin to its best possible state. The newly launched Pigmentation & Dark Spot Repair Serum will eliminate sunspots this summer!

25% off sitewide and Amazon.com from May 22 to May 29. No code is required.

