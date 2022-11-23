Breaking up from stress might be the only thing that won’t break your heart. Selfcare is the ultimate demonstration of self-love; whether it is for your inner or outer well-being, the superstars below guarantee to help you leave all your anguish in the past.

What Do the Experts Think?

Shirley Gómez

Senior Beauty and Lifestyle Editor for HOLA! USA

“After spending hours in front of a computer creating content for our amazing readers I love to disconnect with a complete selfcare routine that includes beauty from inside out. My top picks are a reflection of my lifestyle.”

Shirley’s Picks

8Greens Skin Gummies

Esker Dry Brush + Esker Restorative Body Wash



The Body Shop Sleep Bedtime Balm

HOLA! USA Picks

Don’t forget that self-care isn’t selfish and that your deserve to protect yourself with good hygiene, skincare, haircare, nailcare, and nutrition.