Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Don’t sacrifice quality to avoid TSA penalties! You can now bring your favorites on-bard while respecting travel sizes and leaving space for the souvenirs.
What Do the Experts Think?
Ivonne Morales
Digital content creator | Founder of @LatinaChicTravels | Carry-on Travel Expert
“For every beauty product I buy, I always think if it will be easy to put into a travel-size container or if there is a travel-size product. Another question I ask myself for longer trips is if my product is available at my destination.”
Ivonne’s Picks
“I selected these products because they are essentials for any trip and the majority are clean and cruelty-free. They all are also spill-proof and packing carry-on friendly.”
- Nativa SPA Starter Set (Body Lotion)
- evolvetogether Natural Deodorant + handcream
- milk + honey Hand Purifier No. 8
- IMAGE MD restoring power-C serum + Daily Moisturizer
- Murad’s Correct & Protect Broad Spectrum SPF 45
- Listerine travel size
- Neutrogena Makeup Remover (towelettes)
- Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Color Balm SPF 50 (Pink Sky)
- M-61 Hydraboost Lip Treatment SPF 45
- Hello Updo (Silk Scrunchies)
- IGK First Class Charcoal Detox Dry Shampoo Travel
- Jane Iredale POMMISST Hydration Spray
- Rizos Curls Travel Kit Trio
HOLA! USA Picks
Pack these products before you hit the road and enjoy your adventure.
HOLA! Beauty Awards 2022BACK TO MAIN PAGE
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!