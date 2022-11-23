Don’t sacrifice quality to avoid TSA penalties! You can now bring your favorites on-bard while respecting travel sizes and leaving space for the souvenirs.

What Do the Experts Think?

Ivonne Morales

Digital content creator | Founder of @LatinaChicTravels | Carry-on Travel Expert

“For every beauty product I buy, I always think if it will be easy to put into a travel-size container or if there is a travel-size product. Another question I ask myself for longer trips is if my product is available at my destination.”

Ivonne’s Picks

“I selected these products because they are essentials for any trip and the majority are clean and cruelty-free. They all are also spill-proof and packing carry-on friendly.”

Nativa SPA Starter Set (Body Lotion)

evolvetogether Natural Deodorant + handcream

milk + honey Hand Purifier No. 8

IMAGE MD restoring power-C serum + Daily Moisturizer

Murad’s Correct & Protect Broad Spectrum SPF 45

Listerine travel size

Neutrogena Makeup Remover (towelettes)

Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Color Balm SPF 50 (Pink Sky)

M-61 Hydraboost Lip Treatment SPF 45

Hello Updo (Silk Scrunchies)

IGK First Class Charcoal Detox Dry Shampoo Travel

Jane Iredale POMMISST Hydration Spray

Rizos Curls Travel Kit Trio

HOLA! USA Picks

Pack these products before you hit the road and enjoy your adventure.