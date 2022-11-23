Mother Earth will thank you and your body too. Although it is unknown how long it will take the rest of humanity to catch up and follow an eco-friendly, cruelty-free lifestyle, you can begin walking to the future by incorporating renewably sourced products with clean labels.

Modernity has allowed us more access to information and intelligent choices regarding what we consume. Small steps indeed make a difference!

What Do the Experts Think?

Valeria Del Rey

Digital content creator | Founder of La Gotta swimwear | Professor at Instituto Marangoni

“I feel super identified with the Ethical & Sustainable beauty category since I’m always on the hunt for the next amazing product for my skin and because I like to take care of myself as well! I like to look for products made with the least amount of ingredients and mostly made with natural ones. I also focus on finding the right type of product for my skin since it’s very sensitive.”

Valeria’s Pick

Fermented Prebiotic Serum by Ferver

“I really liked the concept of the brand. Super innovative and different to make skincare products out of fermented ingredients. I used the serum day and night for days, and my skin looked very glowy and healthy, which is totally my vibe.”

HOLA! USA Picks

Find below eco-friendly, cruelty-free, renewably sourced products with clean labels to help protect our planet.