Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
From vibrant and bold to barely there; we spent months immersed in an explosion of unique colors that helped us tell the stories of who we are south, saying a single word.
Some of us matched our red hair with a red lip, while others dared to apply that exotic green eyeshadow for their 9 am meeting. The results and reactions were impressive; therefore, the below became our top picks of the colors we love.
HOLA! Beauty Awards 2022Back to main page
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!