The finest hair, makeup, skin, and body products can cost a few more dollars, but their payoff could be pretty gratifying. Call it fancy, lavish, luxurious, or above average, the below products are worth the splurge.

What Do the Experts Think?

Pedro Zurita

Fashion, Beauty and Lifestyle content for ¡HOLA! Mexico and Americas

Pedro’s Picks

GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum

“Eyebrows always say a lot about you. It is a leading part of the face. In my case, I am fortunate to have well-defined eyebrows, but not so bushy. In recent years, I have noticed that some less populated spaces have formed. I have tried several products that reinforce the brow’s thickness, but with this product, I saw a significant improvement. As in all cosmetic products, consistency is the key to seeing results.“

M-61 Hydraboost Eye Concentrate

“Hyaluronic acid is one of my favorite ingredients. Its firming and moisturizing action is almost immediate. I use it a lot as part of my routine. The eye, due to the delicate nature of the skin, is one of the most frequent areas, so this concentrate helps to firm this area to avoid a tired look.”

DERMAdoctor Kakadu C 0.1% Retinol + 12% Ferulic Acid + E Complex

“I love this combination of ingredients, as the retinol and ferulic acid have exfoliating qualities necessary for any skin type (especially if you live in cities where there is a lot of pollution). Vitamin C is depigmenting, so this concentration is all that skin needs when you have a fast pace of life in the city.”

