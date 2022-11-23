Turning heads every time you enter a room because your perfume is delicious is a power move; luckily, you can also do the same at home while leaving all your guests delighted with how amazing your sanctuary smells.

What Do the Experts Think?

Sandy Tejada

Actress

Sandy’s Picks

Chloé Eau de Parfum Naturelle

“It’s a vegan natural derived fragrance. The perfect rose clean scent that’s not strong at all! My absolute favorite, I could use this perfume every day. It smells like powder-dry real roses. I am in love, it’s an incredible heavenly scent, and it’s organic.”

Seed Phytonutrients Cedar Leaf Sage Wax Candle

“Saging is part of my ritual to spiritually cleanse the air in my environment. This candle puts me in a positive mood. It has a very healing scent. It’s also phthalate and paraben free, vegan/natural soy wax, and this organic blend is incredible.”

VOESH Vitamin C Shower Filter

“My skin, hair, and showers have never been the same after using this filter. It’s therapy and a spa in the shower. The ingredients are clean, cruelty-free, and vegan. I love the anti-aging ingredients, vitamin C and hyaluronic acid, also infused with oatmeal and probiotics. The filter is easy to install and is a shower game changer.”

Avon Pure Diffuser paired with Avon Pure (Sweet Dreams) Oil

“The power of aromatherapy is unbelievable. Three to five drops of this Avon oil in water inside the Avon Pure Diffuser set my bedroom for a better, calmer relaxing sleep. Sweet Dreams scent is wonderful. It’s 100% pure ingredients too! I highly recommend it; this oil really puts me to sleep rapidly. I love that the Avon Pure Diffuser has a BPA-free water reservoir, an auto timer, and a safety shut off.”

Good Kind Pure Iris Petals

“It’s a light, refreshing floral perfume that is vegan, clean, cruelty-free formula. It’s a lovely scent. I like that it’s travel size too! This fragrance is great for everyday use.”

Avon Pure Roll-On Bonne Concentration

“This scent gives me an extra boost of energy immediately. It’s vegan and free of parabens and other chemicals. It fits anywhere; I can carry it in my pockets. It actually works to help me with concentration and staying focused. It also helps with headaches too. I love this scented oil mix; it completely wakes me up.”

Milan Candle

“This candle smells phenomenal. I love the entire packaging; it’s the perfect gift. It smells relaxing and hopeful. It has a strong, powerful scent; it calms me down when stressed. It’s a very peaceful scent. This candle is also made of natural organic ingredients. I love that this candle is sold for a meaningful cause. The proceeds of every candle go to end “sex trafficking” via US Veteran creator Luis Garcia’s nonprofit mission.”

Beloved (Champagne Grapes and Rosé) Vegan Scented Candle

“It’s a beautiful relaxing scent that is great to freshen up my bedroom just in time for bedtime. Love that the candle is soy wax, vegan, cruelty-free, and no dyes.”

Bohemian Candles “Instabul” & “Notting Hill”

“Loved burning these two scented candles together. They both have a soft, beautiful rose pleasant scent. Both are natural, vegan, nontoxic wax candles. It smells rich and soft whether it’s burned separately or together.”

Signorina Salvatore Ferragamo

“I am definitely breaking my ‘clean fragrance’ rule with this perfume. I love the feminine, chic, fresh, subtle scent. It smells expensive, rich, rose, and powdery to perfection. It’s not a strong scent, but a unique excellent amazing scent. Highly recommended; I absolutely love this fragrance.”

