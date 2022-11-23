Behind these brands is an inspiring, committed, and passionate story about conquering your dreams against all the odds. These Latina-owned brands represent hardworking Hispanics leaving their mark in the United States while providing high-quality services and products.

What Do the Experts Think?

Sherly Tavarez

Digital content creator | Fashion Stylist and Entrepreneur | Founder of Hause of Curls

“These are products I integrate into my everyday routines, and I really enjoyed them very much. I can feel the passion and love poured into all of these items because a Latina created them! When buying beauty products, there are a few things I like to keep in mind: Am I helping a small business out? Is it Latina/Minority owned? What kind of ingredients do they have? Is it specific to my personal needs? What do the reviews say?”

Sherly’s Picks

Joanna Vargas’ Exfoliating Mask

“I absolutely loved the mask; it was probably my favorite thing out of everything I tried! As far as skincare goes, I really haven’t used anything before that has left my skin as soft as Joanna Vargas’ Exfoliating Mask did. I wanted to use it every day if it wasn’t because it says to use it twice a week! I also enjoyed their serum every night along with it.”

Seis Cosmetics Rose Lipstick Mask

“Seis Rose lipstick hydrated my lips while I slept, which is a game changer for me because I don’t go anywhere without my lip balm and always have to keep my lips hydrated, so this combination has really helped my lips with this dry cold weather.”

Bésame’s Bésame Red 1920 lipstick and liner

“Bésame’s Bésame Red lipstick was so creamy and pigmented. It really did transport me back to the 1920 era, when everything was elegant and classic. I feel like this will be a new staple in my beauty regimen!”

Rizos Curls Detox Scalp Scrub and Vitamin C Hair Repair Mask

“They were pretty impressive! Rizos Curls Detox scalp scrub is really great for the days when you haven’t washed your hair in a while and have a lot of product build-up, which is why I used it, and my head absolutely loved the tingly feeling it left my scalp with. Also, the Vitamin C Repair Mask left my hair really soft and shiny. I definitely think it helped with how my hair turned out after styling it!”

Lights Lacquer Magic Strengthener and Hydrating Cuticle Oil

“They did wonders for my nails! I used the Lights Lacquer Magic Strengthener and Hydrating Cuticle Oil in-between nail appointments as I like to let my nails breathe for a few days before going back in with gel polish. And I feel like my nails are stronger with the gel polish after using this Magic Strengthener. Also, the packaging is just really pretty and different.”

HOLA! USA Picks

After months of testing, we selected top products created by emprendedoras serving the beauty needs of our community and beyond.