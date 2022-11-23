HOLA! Beauty Awards are back! The awards were created as an essential guide for Latinas to discover the best of beauty, from skincare to makeup to hair.

This year our HOLA! Beauty Awards judges consisted of a diverse group of beauty experts, influencers, and editors that helped us identify exceptional products in ten categories, from luxury fragrances to travel essentials. The judges received these products to test and narrow down the most effective and purchase-worthy of 2022.

Scroll down to learn more about each of our guest judges.