Social media has shaped how we all communicate and share information. The beauty industry has also found fantastic ways to reach more people on Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok. At the same time, beauty lovers and content creators use these platforms to let their creativity flow in videos that can make looks and products go viral in a heartbeat.

As a collaborative effort, these influencers make makeup, skincare, and hair trends reach a “must-have” status and become absolute sensations. After months of testing, we found our top picks among social media’s go-to’s.