Diane Guerrero reveals her natural beauty & health secrets and details of her Love Beauty and Planet’s partnership

This year vegan beauty brand Love Beauty and Planet partnered with the Orange is the New Black star, Diane Guerrero to celebrate the launch of their Plant-Based Body Wash Collection and how Latinas are making the world a ‘scentsational space’ through small acts of love for the planet in their community and at home.

According to their site, since the Unilever brand launched in 2018, it has been dedicated to making our planet cleaner, greener, and more beautiful. It uses 100% recycled plastic to make our in-shower bottles to reduce waste and lower the impact on our environment.

HOLA! had a chance to ask Diane why she partnered with the brand to launch these body washes. The 36-year-old star said “This is a partnership based on values I share for people and the planet: products that are biodegradable, with proceeds that support communities in need. I couldn’t be happier to see organizations that hold these values in mind as they produce great products.”

“The body washes are so scent-sational that they really put me in a good mood. Helps give me a burst of energy, but it also helps calm me down after a busy day, when I need to unwind and take a fragrant bath.” - Diane Guerrero

Guerrero told HOLA! that she is growing a small garden because she believes sustainable food sources are the key to securing a sustainable future.

Throughout her childhood, Diane’s mom would use coffee grounds for a body scrub or squeezed Limones to treat dark underarms and elbows. Now in her 30’s, she has her own sustainable and natural beauty and health secrets. Here are three that she shared with us:

1. There is one for a mask that I use when I am breaking out - yogurt, honey, and oatmeal :)

2. I also make a cinnamon & honey tea and drink that 4 times a day for a week, then take a week off, and do it again for a week. That is for skin & reproductive health.

3. I also eat papaya & granadilla (which is hard to find in the states but I have found it at some farmers markets) which is great for digestion.

Love Beauty and Planet has also donated $50,000 to Mujeres De La Tierra – a Latina-owned organization selected by Diane herself, working towards making their local communities cleaner, greener, and more beautiful! The donation went towards their Vamos a la Playa program, designed to teach community members about public access to the beautiful Southern California coastline and allow them to learn about marine life and environmental responsibility.

Fun Facts on Encanto, Doom Patrol and what’s next!

L: Crazy Jane in Doom Patrol - R: Isabela Madrigal in Encanto