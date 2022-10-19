Skincare in your 40’s: Go-to guide to age gracefully and without pressure

Your beauty doesn’t have an expiration date despite what society considers ideal. Although we understand the enormous pressure of fighting the signs of aging, pro-aging should be the ultimate goal.

Our bodies’ needs and capabilities change as we age, and our skin is no exception. A skincare routine in your 40s is just as crucial as your younger years; however, you may find that tried and true strategies become less effective as your 40s progress.

Here are some tips from Dr. Nayan Patel, author and Founder of Auro Skincare, to help keep you aging gracefully:

Understand What Your Skin Needs in the 40s

Your skin can become less predictable in your 30s; while some patches get oilier, others dry out. By the 40s, skin is usually moving into the much drier territory. The skin’s ability to generate collagen and new cells declines in the 30s, even faster in the 40s. This can lead to a dull, dry complexion. According to dermatologist Doris Day, “Dead skin cells are slower to slough off—and the pileup can contribute to dryness and dull tone and even accentuate existing spots and wrinkles.” Meanwhile, you may start to see the accumulated effects of skin damage from sun exposure, pollution, and other toxins. This appears as increased wrinkling and age spots.

Prevention is Still Critical

While you can’t go back in time, it’s never too late to protect your skin from further damage. Be sure to wear sunscreen of at least 30 SPF daily and add protective clothing if you’re spending time outside. Pair this with a regular skincare routine: daily cleansing and moisturizing, gentle exfoliation, and hydrating serums to combat dryness.

Keep an Eye Out for Oxidative Stress