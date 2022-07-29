Meet “Be Seen”- a new bold shade of lipstick by Smashbox created by strong women of color

Today, July 29th, on National Lipstick Day, ﻿L.A. makeup brand, Smashbox will drop a brand new shade for their iconic Be Legendary Lipstick line. The new Be Legendary color is called “Be Seen” . This amazing red lipstick was created and curated by women of color, for women of color - by NOBLE (Network of Black Leaders and Executives) at the Estée Lauder Companies.

The shade “Be Seen” was ideated by three women in the company, Global Pro Lead Artist, Lori Taylor Davis, Executive Director of R&D Lip Product Innovation & Chemist, Stella Niinoi, and Director of Global Product Development, Kia Ragland. These women took the brand’s favorite and iconic Be Legendary Prime & Plush Lipstick and decided to bring in a new shade of red named Be Seen as a symbol of the equity and diversity, which are the core values for both Smashbox and The Estée Lauder Companies.

“The fight for inclusion and diversity isn’t just a table topic for me – it’s my reality. I didn’t always have the power growing up, but I’ve always had the guts. Be Seen reminds me to take pride in that.” - Lori Taylor Davis, Global Pro Lead Artist

The new lipstick has the same creamy, peptide-infused, cruelty-free formula with primer built in for smooth color & moisture-boosting ceramides. This new epic red shade was created with a combination of pigments that intentially complement a range of melanin-rich skin tones.

Smashbox Cosmetics also shared that they are supporting Black Girl Ventures and its mission to provide Black and Brown women-identifying entrepreneurs access to capital, capacity, and community. This year, the brand will work with BGV to amplify founder stories in the beauty industry, participate in mentoring sessions and make a monetary donation to BGV.