“Another big trend for summer, I think, is hair gel. Old school, but effective and perfect for defining curls, especially curly hairlines,” says Sami.

“If you’re naturally blessed with curly hair, apply a good coat of UNITE’s LIQUID Volume to your lengths, and scrunch dry it in to bring out the curls.”

“Use a small curling iron and wrap small sections down the length of the barrel, changing directions halfway down for a really natural look. Sometimes I even change directions three times on one piece of hair. Repeat this all over the head, just adding in some curls without over-defining.”

“Once you have enough curls, get your hands into the roots and shake, shake, shake, occasionally pulling your fingers through, to break apart the curls; the bigger, the better. Rub your fingers around in small circles at the scalp to make more volume without frizzing up the ends. I’ll often even use the end of a pin tail comb just to pull apart a clump of curls. The idea is to make it look as natural and luscious as possible.”

“After you’ve finished this, it might look a bit of a mess - here’s where you grab your GO247 Hair Gel. Squeeze a blob onto the back of your hand, and with a toothbrush or small natural bristle brush, dip into the gel, and define all around your hairline and part. Try and brush your hair into the way it wants to go, don’t fight the direction of growth. You can even get some gel onto your fingers and apply it further into the roots, pulling upwards to add lift. I like to dry the gel in with the hairdryer on medium heat low-speed setting on the hairdryer. In this case, a little crispiness/firm hold is a good thing. It’ll keep you looking fresh all day and on into the night. The best thing about the GO247’s Hair Gel is that it’s easy to brush out and won’t flake on you when you brush it through.”

“Finish the style with a spray of UNITE’s 7SECONDS Glossing Spray to add depth to those curls, making them look even more luscious and hydrated.”