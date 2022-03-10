Skincare: Bad habits you should stop doing that could be hurting your skin

With so many skincare products and treatments available, it’s complicated to know what is good for our skin and what could be causing long-term damage, and while everyone has a different complexion and skin type, it’s important to keep in mind certain habits that should be particularly avoided.

Dermatologist Elizabeth Mullans explains that among the worst habits that can hurt our skin, there are five common mistakes we might be making without noticing.

Starting with over-hydrating, TV commercials and advertisements are constantly highlighting the importance of maintaining our skin moisturized, however using heavy oil-filled moisturizers can cause acne and greasy skin.

This doesn’t mean we should avoid hydrating our skin completely, as it is vital to avoid inadequate hydration, and if you are aware of your skin type (that could be normal, dry, oily, or a combination of oily and dry), you should look for a product that will benefit your particular skin, as the wrong product can cause dryness, aging and cracked skin.

We should also avoid over-exfoliation, as too much or too hard can cause irritation, excessive oil production and even pimples. So if you do it with moderation it can be beneficial, just make sure you are not hurting your skin in the process.

This could be surprising for some people, but it’s also important to wash our sheets once or twice a week to minimize the risk of skin irritation.

And because stress is constantly in our lives, we understand that picking and scratching is sometimes done without even noticing, however this can lead to irritation, bleeding and scarring.