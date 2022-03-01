Gwen Stefani launches makeup line, including her signature scarlet lipstick

Gwen Stefani is sharing the glamour! Unveiling her new beauty line GXVE, with a range of products that include eye shadow palette, pencil eyeliner, primer, and the singer’s signature scarlet lipstick, available in matte, satin and liquid formulations.

Fans of the star are thrilled after it was announced that Gwen’s new line will be available online on March 10, and if you can wait a little longer, Sephora will have all the goodies in stores starting March 10.

GXVE, pronounced as “give,” carries all vegan and cruelty-free ingredients, with products priced from $28 to $48.

Gwen previously confessed that people are always asking her about the color of her lipstick, “That was the number-one question I’ve had in my entire career… and I would never tell people what color I was wearing, ever. I don’t know why, but I guess it was probably meant to be that I was going to do this one day,” she said.

The iconic musician, who once worked as a mall makeup artist in California, went on to say that “There’s nobody else who could come close to being more authentic about makeup than I am when it comes to doing a line, because it’s what I’ve been doing my entire life.”

Gwen has worked many times as a beauty ambassador for major brands such as L’Oréal, Revlon and Urban Decay, so it’s not surprising that she is now entering the beauty industry and launching her own makeup line.