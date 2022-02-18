Did you know that February 19th is National Lash Day? A special day for beauty lovers and those who can’t function without a coat of mascara — or two.

In addition to their beautifying role, eyelashes help keep our eyes safe from particles that may cause pain or harm. Eyelashes also prevent the evaporation of the moisture in our eyes, in addition to serving as a “hat” for our eyes.

Now that we know a thing or two about them, it is time to celebrate your love for lashes and explore multiple ways you can add volume and length while taking care of them.