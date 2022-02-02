Are you thinking about getting a ‘Mixie’? Celebrity hairstylist explains how to maintain it!

A bold haircut makes it into the street style and our social media fees every year. We see the look everywhere, and celebrities started rocking it and adapting the length and color to their taste and style.

In one era, it was the mullet, then the shag, later everyone got a pixie, and now these haircuts merge into one resulting in a mixie.

So, what exactly is a mixie, again? Or, what products should I use to style this bold cut? Ok! We know you have questions, and luckily R+Co Collective Member Jenny Cho and IGK Co-Founder Aaron Grenia shared with HOLA! USA all the answers.



©Agencies



What is a “mixie”? JC: A mixie is an edgy haircut that is longer in the back, like a mullet, and short, like a pixie, in the front – mullet + pixie. AG: A mixie is a pixie/mullet cut. How is a mixie different from other short hair trends we’ve seen recently? JC: Mixie as a haircut feels uniquely different from what we’ve been seeing but also has a slight 70’s retro vibe that feels familiar. AG: This short haircut has a 70’s feel with the shape of the bangs up front and the length in the back. It gives an edgier feel to short hair. What should someone ask for at the salon if they want to try a mixie? JC: For a haircut like this, it’s more about who, not how. You really want to seek out a stylist who’s known for edgier haircuts – someone who gets the look and can also understand how to alter it depending on your face shape and texture. AG: Bringing reference pictures of what you are looking for is always a best practice for the client and the stylist to ensure everyone has a clear vision and clear expectations. What kind of maintenance is required for a mixie cut? JC: Depending on your texture, it’s a pretty low-maintenance haircut because of the loose length around the hairline. You can let it go longer than a short, tighter pixie. AG: To maintain this shape, I recommend refreshing every six weeks.