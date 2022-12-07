Impress your familia during Noche Buena with this savory pork loin

The holidays are here, which means fiestas, tía constantly asking you “y el novio,” and, of course, mouthwatering dishes. While most holiday dinners feature a pernil on the table, we’ve decided to mix things up with the help of Mexican TV host Karla Martinez. With Noche Buena in our sights, Karla is satisfying our cravings with her favorite holiday dish — pork loin better known as “lomo de cerdo.”

Easy to make, and even easier to sink your teeth into, this savory dish brimming with seasonal spices and fruit flavor is sure to be a hit for Christmas. What are you waiting for?! Head over to the kitchen to cook up this delicious pork loin that’ll have your family asking for more.

Savory Pork Loin

Ingredients:

4 Lbs Pork Loin

2 teaspoons of fine herbs

3 medium green apples like Granny Smith

20 prunes without seeds

1/2 Cup of Blueberries or Cranberries

2 cups red wine

1 Thyme Twig

1 teaspoon cinnamon powder

Salt and pepper to taste

1-2 teaspoons cornstarch

1/2 a stick of Butter

Plastic wrap

Kitchen thread to tie

Preparations:

The first thing we have to do is rinse the loin with a little water, and let it dry on a piece of film. Then, we smear the inside of the loin with butter. In a small bowl we mix the cinnamon, the fine herbs and the salt and pepper, and re-smear the insides. On a table, cut the apple (without the peel) and the prunes into cubes. We mix them with blueberries or cranberries and place them on one end of the loin. With the help of the plastic wrap, we begin to roll the loin until it is well formed, and we tie it tightly with the kitchen thread. NOTE: From the fruit mix, save 2 tablespoons of apple, 1 of prunes and cranberries for the sauce. Then, place the loin in a pan over medium heat with olive oil to begin to brown it on all sides. Once browned, put the loin in a glass container and add the wine, thyme and salt and pepper to taste. Cover the container with aluminum, and put it in the oven at 356 F for 20 minutes. It is important to check it every 5-10 minutes so that it does not burn. Once cooked, we take it out of the oven and let it rest for 1 or 2 hours. Meanwhile, with the sauce or juice that releases from the loin, we mix it with the fruit that we stored in step 3. We also add the cornstarch in the blender. We test it to see if it lacks salt. Cook over low heat for 3 minutes until you get the desired consistency. To serve, cut the loin into equal pieces and bathe it with the sauce and that's it!