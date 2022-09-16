Mexican sculptor Sebastian unveils special collaboration with Patrón to celebrate Hispanic Heritage

Mexican sculptor Sebastian is unveiling his collaboration with the world’s number one super-premium tequila. In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Sebastian tells the story of one of the oldest traditions in Mexico with the limited-edition PATRÓN Mexican Heritage Tin.

Sebastian is known for his monumental works of steel and concrete, in bold colors and abstract geometric forms, displayed in Mexico and around the world.

Every year an artist is chosen for a collaboration with PATRÓN, with the purpose of creating an unique piece that highlights the stories, traditions, and culture of Mexico through meaningful one-of-a-kind designs.

This time, Sebastian is focusing on the harvesting and cutting of agave piñas. “The boldly crafted and vibrant tin design is an overhead view of the agave heart—one of the three, 100% naturally perfect ingredients that is masterfully combined to create PATRÓN Tequila.”

This carefully crafted design draws inspiration from the cutting process of the agave piña that’s steeped in natural geometric design, and a key component of the handcrafted production process of Tequila.

“For the design of the tin, it was important for me to honor the traditions of Mexico that celebrate natural elements like the agave plant and piña imagery,” Sebastian stated. “This collaboration highlights our passion for craftsmanship, and I look forward to sharing this piece of art with the world.”

The limited-edition PATRÓN Mexican Heritage Tin includes a bottle of PATRÓN Silver, in celebration of artistry and tradition.