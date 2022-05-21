National Paloma Days is among us, and to get a head start on the celebration, we decided to put together a list of delicious drinks, so you can learn how to prepare Mexico’s National Drink, just in time for the weekend.

From the Paloma Rosada, to the Paloma Negra and the Venetian Paloma, here are some delectable recipes you can prepare to celebrate on May 22 with your friends and family.