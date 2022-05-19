The perfect DIY Pizza Date Night

Who doesn’t love a good pizza? It is one of the ultimate universal comfort foods across the board. Every cheesy bite just hits the spot. How about making your own pizza at home with your partner?

Get ready to plan a delicious DIY pizza date night. Let’s get Started!

Step 1: Make the dough.

If you and your partner feel super ambitious, then you can make your own pizza dough from scratch. If doing so, set aside about one hour of time to do so. There are tons of pizza dough recipes online to choose from and it is very simple to make from scratch. However, there are also many store-bought options as well, which is usually the preference, which are just as delicious and will cut the cooking time by half.

Step 2: Pick your sauce.

The sauce is the base for your pizza. Traditionally, tomato sauce is the sauce of choice used for pizza. However, marinara sauce is also a good red sauce option as well. If you are interested in going nontraditional, try an alfredo or pesto sauce, for a different flavor profile. You can also make your own sauce from scratch as well. If doing so, set aside about one hour of time to do so as well. There are also tons of pasta sauce recipes online to choose from and it is also very simple to make from scratch as well. However, there are also so many delicious store-bought sauce options to choose from, which is usually the preference. Buying a store-bought sauce will also help to cut the cooking time by half.

Tip: If making your own homemade sauce and pizza dough from scratch, you can make the two at the same time, so they can both be finished cooking at the same time.

Step 3: Pick your cheese.

Traditionally, mozzarella cheese is used as the cheese of choice for pizza. Mozzarella cheese melts really well without turning too oily or burning easily. It also gives pizza that cheesy cheese stretch that we love. However, you can definitely be creative and try a different type of cheese or a combination of different cheese options, for a different flavor profile.

For a vegan based pizza, you can choose from the variety of store-bought, vegan/dairy free cheese options that are available, that are just as delicious. Or you can choose to omit the cheese completely and choose salad greens or vegetables instead.

Step 4: Pick your toppings.

This is where the fun begins! You and your partner can choose from any variety of toppings! Go for it! From pepperoni, sausages, peppers, onions, tomatoes, olives, mushrooms, etc., the topping ideas are endless. If you are making one pizza for the two of you, then you both can decide on toppings together. Or, you can each pick your own individual toppings and make half of the pizza with one set of toppings and the other half of the pizza with the other set of toppings. Or, you both can make your own individual pizzas, with your own individual toppings, and share your pizza with each other at the end.



Step 5: Bake your pizza

*Bake your pizza in the oven at 450 degrees F - 475 degrees F, for about 10 to 15 minutes. Everyone’s oven is different, so depending on your oven, start checking for doneness at the 10 minute mark. Remove the pizza from the oven once the crust, cheese and toppings are cooked to your liking.

Step 6: Set the date ambiance

Now is the time to enjoy your labor of love. Grab a glass of wine or any beverage of choice, dim the lights, put some candles and/or play some music. Or just make it a pizza movie night. Enjoy your delicious homemade pizza!