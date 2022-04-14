These Fruits and Vegetables Contain the Fewest Toxins

According to the Environmental Working Group (EWG), a whopping 70 percent of non-organic fruits and vegetables can be riddled with the residue of nearly 230 different pesticides.

Spinach and strawberries contained the most toxins, with conventionally grown strawberries containing up to 20 different pesticides. Luckily, the EWG also keeps track of the fruits and vegetables that contain the fewest toxins.

If you’re concerned about the amount of pesticides that remain on your produce, the following list of the “cleanest” produce may help.

Top fruits and vegetables with the Fewest Toxin

Avocados Onions Frozen sweet peas Papayas Asparagus Mangoes Eggplants Honeydews Kiwis Cantaloupes Cauliflower Broccoli