Fire up the grill this summer with Mark Consuelos’ grilling recipe

Grilling was a “large part” of Mark Consuelos’ family traditions growing up and it’s something that he continues to enjoy today with his wife Kelly Ripa and their kids. “To me, there is nothing better than grilling up [a] delicious meal and enjoying it outside with my family,” the TV star in a Q&A for the #GirlDadGrillDad campaign.

While the dad of three is “an equal opportunity protein griller,” he likes to take advantage of seafood and fresh produce in the summer when he and his brood are at their beach vacation spot. One particular dish loved by Kelly and Mark’s family is the Riverdale actor’s grilled halibut skewers.

“My recipe for grilled halibut skewers literally combines all my favorite ingredients – a firm white fish, the zest of lemon and sweet pop from tomatoes, plus, the warmth from the garlic, peppers, and Grill Mates seasoning,” Mark said. “It has something for everyone.”

Fire up your grill this summer with Mark’s recipe below:

©McCormick Grill Mates





Mark Consuelos’ Garlic and Herb Grilled Halibut Skewers

Yields 6 (1-skewer) servings

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 8 minutes

Ingredients

3 tbsp Olive Oil

3 tbsp Lemon Juice

2 tbsp McCormick® Grill Mates® Roasted Garlic & Herb Seasoning

1 lb Halibut or Swordfish Steaks, Cut into 1- to 1 1/2-inch Chunks

12 Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes

12 Small Shishito Peppers

Directions

Whisk oil, lemon juice and Seasoning in small bowl. Reserve 2 tablespoons of the mixture for basting. Set aside. Alternately thread halibut, tomatoes and peppers onto 6 skewers. Brush evenly with remaining seasoning mixture. Grill skewers over medium heat for 6 to 8 minutes, or until fish is cooked through and flakes easily with a fork, turning halfway through grilling and basting with reserved seasoning mixture.

Tips from the McCormick Grill Mates Test Kitchen

Soak bamboo skewers in water for at least 30 minutes to prevent burning on grill.

Try substituting shrimp or scallops in place of the halibut.

Want a little more heat? Substitute jalapeños or Fresno chiles in place of the shishito peppers. Leave them whole or cut into 1-inch pieces to skewer.

If you prefer something hotter, add finely chopped habanero chiles to the reserved seasoning mixture for basting skewers while grilling.

Related Video: Wasabi Is Linked With a ‘Really Substantial’ Memory Boost Loading the player...