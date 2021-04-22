Drew Barrymore shares her favorite recipes in new cookbook!

Drew Barrymore has shown she is more than just an actress, following her debut as TV host of The Drew Barrymore Show, the 46-year-old star is now revealing her new project in collaboration with chef Pilar Valdes.

The mother of two shared her excitement on Wednesday during a segment of her show, announcing the creation of Rebel Homemaker: Food, Family, Life.

The new food recipe book will include Drew’s favorite recipes, and it seems she has been working on carefully curating her cookbook for a while.

“So you all know at this show, if you‘ve ever watched it, how much we love cookbooks, how much we embrace it,” she shared with her viewers, adding that ”we have Cookbook Club, which is a very important part of the show. So guess what? We wrote a cookbook!”

Rebel Homemaker is set to be released in November and will include a variety of delicious dishes, so Drew’s fans can indulge in Harissa Spaghetti, Brie and Apple Sandwiches, and even Yuzu Eggs.

The entrepreneur explained that she decided to team up with Pilar Valdes on her new book, because of their friendship and her passion for food.

Drew recently opened up about her future plans, confessing she is not interested in acting right now, because her priorities have changed, and she is now focused on her children and her personal projects.