Banana Bread Scandal

Oprah Winfrey’s ‘daughter-girls’ get Stedman in trouble for eating all the banana bread

The former TV host’s longtime boyfriend loves his banana bread

By Mirtle Peña

Oprah Winfrey’s ‘daughter-girls’ are not too happy with author, entrepreneur and Oprah’s longtime love Stedman Graham. On Monday, May 25, the OWN media executive shared a video in which Stedman was caught red-handed after having eaten all the banana bread in the house. Oprah captions the video, “Has this happened at your house? You make something and it disappears and WHO ate it? We had a Banana bread confrontation. Called @stedmangraham into kitchen and this is what happened...” In the video we catch a very shocked Thando Dlomo telling ‘uncle Sted’ that he didn’t leave any for them, to which he cheekily responds, “Nope.”

