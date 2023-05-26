Fashion is often associated with breaking the rules and pushing boundaries. One such rule that has been a topic of debate for years is the one that prohibits wearing white until after Memorial Day. However, many argue that this rule needs to be updated and is no longer applicable in modern times.

If you’re looking for some street-style inspiration on how to put together a chic and comfortable white outfit for the upcoming Spring and Summer season, then you’re in luck! Look no further than the trendsetters and rule-breakers who love running errands in comfortable yet stylish clothes.

Take a moment to browse through the gallery below for some great ideas on how to rock a white ensemble that’s both fashionable and practical. With these celebrity-inspired looks, you’ll be sure to turn heads and feel confident wherever you go.