This month, the Brooklyn Nets celebrated their annual Women’s Impact game on March 16th at The Barclays Center. As part of its celebration and as a way to commemorate women’s contributions to society, the Nets released a special merchandise collaboration designed in partnership with UNDRCRWN’s creative director, Kari Cruz.

The collection draws inspiration from basketball and New York City, reflecting Cruz’s passion, upbringing, and personal style. Cruz explained that basketball has always been a significant part of her life, and she wanted to showcase its impact on her life and the world.

©IG - @cruziiie



Kari Cruz x The Brooklyn Nets

“Basketball has always been at the center of my universe, and I wanted to illustrate how that looks and feels in my life.” [Kari Cruz]

During a video presented by American Express, the Dominican-American designer and entreprenuer shared her journey and highlighted how the world of streetwear and basketball has traditionally been a boys club, which “she had to claw her way in” to succeed - challenging for her and all her female counterparts.

Watch the video - hear her story:

However, she acknowledged that things are changing, and there is more inclusivity nowadays. Cruz emphasized the importance of having women in every room and expressed her commitment to opening doors for other women.