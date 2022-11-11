Alessandra Martinez shares how to shop for versatile and timeless holiday gifts.

Looking for stylish gifts for your loved ones?

Alessandra Martinez, creator of @livin.mivida.ale, shared some of her favorite pieces from Macy’s Black Friday deals and her tips for dressing and gifting well without breaking the bank.

“I picked these five pieces because I think they can all be matched and worn for so many different occasions, not just how I put them together,” says Alessandra. “I think that each piece can make a woman feel confident, feel good about herself, and look very stylish and chic without doing too much.”

©MACYS



Alessandra Martinez in the DKNY Women’s Plaid Maxi Wrap Coat

“I love a timeless look, so I really wanted to go with neutrals. All the pieces work well together, but they can also be paired easily with many other things in someone’s wardrobe. My favorite piece is the DKNY Women’s Plaid Maxi Wrap Coat. This coat is a moment and I hope that whoever gets gifted this coat is so happy because it’s stunning!”

©MACYS



DKNY Women’s Plaid Maxi Wrap Coat

“I wanted to start with a coat that was going to be versatile for fall and winter. I’ve always loved a good, thick wool coat, even though I haven’t always lived in places cold enough to wear one. But it is a staple piece to have in your closet that you can literally wear over anything. The DKNY Women’s Plaid Maxi Wrap Coat can be worn in many ways… with jeans, with a skirt, over a dress or a suit with slacks. You can even dress it down with cute sweats and a pair of sneakers.”

©MACYS



AND NOW THIS Women’s Faux-Leather Faux-Wrap Skirt

“To add some holiday style and a chic flair, I picked the AND NOW THIS Women’s Faux-Leather Faux-Wrap Skirt in tan. I’m loving the neutrals for fall as they can easily transition into winter and even into spring.”