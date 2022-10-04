Natalie Lim Suarez has proven to be a successful multi-talented Latina. Starting her career in the fashion and modeling industry at the young age of 15, she has shared her journey in photography, creative direction, design, music, writing, modeling, style, and so much more, since starting her famous blog ‘Natalie Off Duty.’ Becoming a pioneer among fashion bloggers and influencers, and bringing her New York City vibes to new heights.

With a unique background, and celebrating her Mexican, Spanish and Chinese heritage, Natalie has been able to use her unique, eclectic style and impeccable taste in fashion, to launch a number of design collaborations with top retailers all over the world. Previously collaborating with Macy’s for an incredible collection inspired by her chic sense of style.

Being featured in ELLE and WWD, giving her input in fashion, and partnering with multiple beauty brands. Including COACH, DKNY, L’oreal Paris, Saks 5th Avenue, Sunglass Hut, Levis, and Nordstrom. Natalie has stepped into the entertainment industry not only with her sense of style, but also with her incredible voice, and constantly showcasing her skills with the piano and guitar.

Natalie is known for sharing her love for fashion on social media and on a large scale, recently designing the perfect pair of jeans in collaboration with DL1961. She also shared her recent campaign with ELLE x Jaguar, and she is always having fun with the best styling tips from head-to-toe.