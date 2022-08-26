After an intense and emotional weekend in which the two Hollywood actors celebrated their love surrounded by family and close friends, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are now off enjoying their honeymoon. The couple chose Italy for this memorable trip after saying “I do” at their wedding in Georgia.

The newlyweds were first spotted spending an afternoon at Lake Como, one of the most romantic enclaves in the Lombardy region. TMZ spotted the two lovers kissing with beautiful view of the famous landscape.

In addition to enjoing the stunning European destination, the couple also took advantage of their visit to do some home and decor shopping and according to the Daily Mail, also visited their friends, George and Amal Clooney.

