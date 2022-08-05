Louis Vuitton turned 200 years old last August and to celebrate the legacy of its founder bicentennial birthday (born August 4, 1821), the luxury brand has been hosting an international traveling exhibition that showcases “imaginative trunks created by 200 visionaries”.

The “200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries” exhibition rececently arrived in Los Angeles after first being unveiled in France last December then making a stop in Singapore in April. The exhibition invited many influential personalities to use the iconic Louis Vuitton trunk as a creative canva to dream their own vision. The impressive list of participants included designer Marc Jacobs, reknown activist Gloria Steinem, world famous architect Frank Gehry, music group BTS, Ricky Martin’s husband and painter Jwan Yosef, popular makeup artist, Pat McGrath, among others.

Scroll below to see a collection of amazing photos from the exhibition.