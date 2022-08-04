The most sparkling ring: Featuring over 24.000 diamonds, this ring broke a new world record

How many diamonds are too many? This is the question a jeweler in India decided to answer, breaking the Guinness World Record for having the most diamonds set in one single ring.

This mushroom-shaped piece of jewelry named ‘Ami’ contains a total of 24,679 diamonds, described by SWA Diamonds Managing Director Abdul Gafur Anadiyan as the ring that “represents immortality and longevity.”

©Guiness World Records





Digitally designed in three months with a 3D-printed mold and formed from liquid gold, carefully placing each petal, for a total of 41 unique mushroom petals. The number of carats on the ring was not specified, but the impressive creation weighs around three-quarters of a pound and has been priced around $95,243.

The company also explained that “a team of qualified independent diamond experts and jewelry experts evaluated the ring” at the International Gemological Institute Lab. Each diamond was counted with a microscope and evaluated individually to determine and confirm the weight, carat, clarity and stone type.

©GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS





The unique ring holds the coveted title, previously held by Harshit Bansal of Renani Jewels in India, with the ‘Ring of Prosperity,’ which contains 12,638 diamonds. Now two years later since breaking the record, a new contender with double the number of diamonds has reclaimed the title.